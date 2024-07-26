NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.56. 8,880,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,467,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

