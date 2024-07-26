NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.3%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.43. 3,392,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,361,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

