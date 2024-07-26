Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 4,269.0% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.52% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:NISN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 253,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.