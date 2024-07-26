North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

