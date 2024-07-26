Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

NFBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Annette Catino purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,351 shares of company stock valued at $307,229. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.