NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.55 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.02.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
