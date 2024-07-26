NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.20 and last traded at $113.01. 86,501,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 455,175,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.59.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,720,723 shares of company stock valued at $567,785,741 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

