Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $574.45 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $574.45 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08601451 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,672,608.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Oasis Network Token Trading

