OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. 124,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,031. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

