OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 1,879.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,638 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 14,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.