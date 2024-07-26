OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFSD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.22. 387,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,693. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

