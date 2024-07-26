OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $3.66 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2,182.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5,122.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 791,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ILTB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 69,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,647. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

