One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.25

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.31 ($0.04), with a volume of 1539137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.29.

One Media iP Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

