Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE OPY traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $52.94. 138,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,639. The firm has a market cap of $546.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oppenheimer last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

