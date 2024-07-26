Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $38.79

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ordinals has a total market cap of $814.61 million and $152.19 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.79 or 0.00057462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 38.34173982 USD and is up 10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $166,369,587.98 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

