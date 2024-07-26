O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,092.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,019.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,044.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

