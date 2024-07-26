O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,204.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,117.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,103.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,945. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,019.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,044.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

