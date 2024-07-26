Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 2,080,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

