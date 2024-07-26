OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High at $498.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 496.40 ($6.42), with a volume of 257742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.40 ($6.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.76) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OSB Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OSB Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 432.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 776.92 and a beta of 1.38.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

