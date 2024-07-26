Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $325,327,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 2,204,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

