Ossiam Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ossiam grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $19.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $594.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,444. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.77 and a 200 day moving average of $565.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

