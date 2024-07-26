Ossiam Purchases 105,725 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ossiam grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 510.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,701. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

