PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Financial Contrast

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.46% -39.36% -20.13% PagerDuty -21.34% -28.38% -6.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and PagerDuty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $150.69 million 1.14 -$41.46 million ($0.48) -4.13 PagerDuty $430.70 million 4.67 -$81.76 million ($1.01) -20.84

Analyst Ratings

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Expensify and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 1 4 2 0 2.14 PagerDuty 0 6 5 0 2.45

Expensify presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. PagerDuty has a consensus price target of $26.64, suggesting a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Risk & Volatility

Expensify has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of PagerDuty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagerDuty beats Expensify on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

