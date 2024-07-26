PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $78,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

