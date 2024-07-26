Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,507,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 552,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,759. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.