Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PAVS remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
