Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 30th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAVS remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

