PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 3.2% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

