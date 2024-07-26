Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $114.41 million and $1.15 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

