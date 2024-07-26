Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $195,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in VICI Properties by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 308,088 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

VICI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,854. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.