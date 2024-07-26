PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $586.72 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 587,112,507 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 587,112,507.196385. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99887776 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $10,278,544.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

