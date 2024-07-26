Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,400 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,419.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,305 shares of company stock worth $150,686 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 17,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

