PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

NYSE PMT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

