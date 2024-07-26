Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Pentair also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

