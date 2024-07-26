PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.90

Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 6106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEPG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,611 shares of company stock worth $707,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 31.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

See Also

