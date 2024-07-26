Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.42. 10,829,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,555,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

