Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.33-6.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.770-1.820 EPS.

Shares of PM stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $113.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

