Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.37-2.45 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
