Pitcairn Co. Acquires 7,251 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $33.25 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.