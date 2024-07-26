Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 3,303 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ball by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

