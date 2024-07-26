Pitcairn Co. Buys New Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NICE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NICE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NICE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

