Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 1,915 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

