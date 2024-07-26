Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 81.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $4,047,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.23.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

