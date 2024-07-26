Pitcairn Co. Has $204,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,421,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.