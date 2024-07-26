Pitcairn Co. Has $236,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,979. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

