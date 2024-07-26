Pitcairn Co. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $294.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.41 and its 200 day moving average is $282.60.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

