Pitcairn Co. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,381 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 372,336 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,424 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

