Pitcairn Co. Has $578,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12,212.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,416,000 after buying an additional 1,115,363 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,275,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 195,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

