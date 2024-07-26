Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $470.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.08 and a 200 day moving average of $517.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

