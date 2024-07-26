Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,388,000 after buying an additional 446,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,894,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

TXG stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

