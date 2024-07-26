Pitcairn Co. Makes New $544,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:FN opened at $216.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.05. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $266.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

